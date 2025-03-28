Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.00 EPS

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.00) by ($2.00), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Allurion Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Allurion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ALUR opened at $3.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.59. Allurion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75.

Get Allurion Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Allurion Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Allurion Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Allurion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allurion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allurion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.