Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$70.39 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$65.95 and a 12-month high of C$85.53. The company has a market cap of C$46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$72.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$75.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$86.33.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

