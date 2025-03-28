Alerus Financial NA Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTB. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $223.50 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $179.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $133.03 and a twelve month high of $225.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.40.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.