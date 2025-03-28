Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Joseph Gebbia Sells 214,285 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total value of $27,724,193.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,509,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,634,473.90. This represents a 7.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total transaction of $27,171,338.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total transaction of $30,413,470.05.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $27,687,764.85.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total value of $27,632,050.75.

On Monday, January 6th, Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $29,129,902.90.

Airbnb Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $125.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $167.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.55.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3,643.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Baird R W raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.36.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

