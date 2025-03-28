Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total value of $90,685.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,116,646.45. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Airbnb Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $125.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.55. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Airbnb
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.36.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB
About Airbnb
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Airbnb
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.