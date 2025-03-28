Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Redburn Atlantic

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Redburn Atlantic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Research Report on AFLYY
Air France-KLM Trading Down 0.6 %
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Air France-KLM
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- The 5 Most Oversold Stocks on the Market Are…
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Archer Aviation Stock Sees Surge in Institutional Buys
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- These 4 Stocks Offer High Upside in the AI Data Center Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.