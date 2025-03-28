Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Redburn Atlantic

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Redburn Atlantic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air France-KLM presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Air France-KLM stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

