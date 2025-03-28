AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.13 and traded as high as $7.78. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 181,891 shares.

MITT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jones Trading upped their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

The firm has a market cap of $226.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 million. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Equities research analysts expect that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 27.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

