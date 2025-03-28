Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Issues Earnings Results

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19), Zacks reports.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. 2,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,417. The company has a market cap of $72.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $32.42.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

