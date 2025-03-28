Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Posts Earnings Results

Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.11) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aeorema Communications had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.46%.

Shares of LON:AEO traded down GBX 1.34 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 43.66 ($0.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,521. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 51.82. Aeorema Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 41.11 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 67 ($0.87). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87.

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

