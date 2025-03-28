Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Posts Earnings Results

Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.11) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aeorema Communications had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.46%.
Aeorema Communications Stock Performance
Shares of LON:AEO traded down GBX 1.34 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 43.66 ($0.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,521. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 51.82. Aeorema Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 41.11 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 67 ($0.87). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87.
About Aeorema Communications
