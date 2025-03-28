Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.66 and traded as low as $1.91. Aemetis shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 566,085 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Aemetis from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Aemetis Trading Up 4.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $104.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 185,304 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 1,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 374,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 343,609 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 515.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 101,116 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

