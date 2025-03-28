Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Shares Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.52. Approximately 1,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aecon Group

Aecon Group Price Performance

Aecon Group Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00.

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.