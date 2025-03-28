Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Shares Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.52. Approximately 1,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 11,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aecon Group
Aecon Group Price Performance
Aecon Group Company Profile
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aecon Group
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.