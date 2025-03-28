ADVFN (LON:AFN) Issues Earnings Results

ADVFN (LON:AFN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.98) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. ADVFN had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 20.67%.

ADVFN Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of AFN opened at GBX 6.01 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ADVFN has a 12-month low of GBX 3.52 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 29.80 ($0.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.09.

About ADVFN

ADVFN is an award-winning global stocks, shares and crypto information website providing market-leading financial tools and data to private investors around the world.

Offering real-time share prices, news feeds, charting, portfolio management, monitor lists, financials, data from global stock exchanges, Level 2 and the most active financial bulletin board in the UK (along with many other features), the site is the destination of choice for day traders and retail investors.

