Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Buys 20,407 Shares of Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 20,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $102,851.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 125,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,043.28. This represents a 19.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 30,600 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $171,666.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 62,341 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $292,379.29.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ADVM opened at $4.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a market cap of $103.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.14. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 177.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

