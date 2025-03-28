ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Trading Up 14.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report) were up 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 15,911,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,949% from the average daily volume of 521,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
The stock has a market cap of £1.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.88, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
ADM Energy (LON:ADME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 31st. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. ADM Energy had a negative net margin of 320.54% and a negative return on equity of 69.57%. On average, analysts predict that ADM Energy plc will post -69.9999984 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ADM Energy Company Profile
ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.
