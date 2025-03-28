Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of ABOS opened at $1.23 on Friday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $73.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.15). Research analysts expect that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
