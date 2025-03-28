AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,250,000.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BUFC opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $721.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.22. AB Conservative Buffer ETF has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $40.10.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Company Profile

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

