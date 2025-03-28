Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AARD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AARD opened at $8.90 on Thursday. Aardvark Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

In other news, CEO Tien-Li Lee bought 16,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $264,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,938,800. This trade represents a 1.12 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nelson Sun bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,744. The trade was a 11.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics to activate innate homeostatic pathways for the treatment of metabolic diseases. We target biological pathways associated with alleviating hunger that we believe have the potential to deliver transformative outcomes for patients.

