9,220 Shares in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Acquired by Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,220 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $100.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $95.33 and a 12-month high of $155.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In related news, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $450,945.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,585.46. This represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $57,047.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,292.84. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

