874 Shares in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Purchased by Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cable One by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Cable One by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 523.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cable One from $420.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cable One from $825.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Cable One Stock Performance

CABO opened at $273.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.94 and a 12-month high of $437.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.40 and a 200-day moving average of $336.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 229.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.02 per share, for a total transaction of $244,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,607.68. This represents a 21.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.