64,266 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Acquired by Vertex Planning Partners LLC

Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Vertex Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17,868.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,671,000 after buying an additional 2,632,906 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $165,416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,465,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,267,000 after acquiring an additional 842,335 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,099.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 468,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,025,000 after acquiring an additional 447,119 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,053,000 after purchasing an additional 359,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.61 and its 200 day moving average is $116.90. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

