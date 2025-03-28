60,200 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $7,952,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,568,000. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 123.66 and a beta of 3.38.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.24.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

