60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) Short Interest Update

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a growth of 252.1% from the February 28th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SXTP opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 4.52. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SXTP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

