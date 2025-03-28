490,500 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Adventist Health System West

Adventist Health System West bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 490,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,286,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 40.9% of Adventist Health System West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Adventist Health System West owned 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VOO opened at $521.21 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $542.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.40. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $1.8121 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

