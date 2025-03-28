3,420 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Bought by Sava Infond d.o.o.

Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $183,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,785,088.64. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $550,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,778.66. The trade was a 10.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,825. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $126.40 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $148.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.27 and a 200 day moving average of $122.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.