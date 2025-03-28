333,300 Shares in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Bought by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 333,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Applied Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 240,554 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the third quarter worth $545,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Applied Digital by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 105,428 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,002,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 273,666 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 736.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 486,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 428,428 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APLD. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Compass Point started coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Monday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,868.55. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APLD opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 4.69. Applied Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $63.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.41 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. Applied Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

