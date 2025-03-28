3,081 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Avery Dennison by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.1 %

AVY opened at $178.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $173.02 and a one year high of $233.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVY. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price objective on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,502,180.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 316,300 shares in the company, valued at $58,891,897. This trade represents a 2.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

