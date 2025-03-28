25,064 Shares in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of Runway Growth Finance as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $916,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,336,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. HTLF Bank raised its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 88,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 51,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $405.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.59. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Runway Growth Finance Dividend Announcement

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. Analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is currently 69.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RWAY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

