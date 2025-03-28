19,861 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Acquired by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,727,000. Equinix accounts for approximately 0.8% of New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.21, for a total transaction of $114,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,838.49. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.51, for a total transaction of $1,246,028.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,268.79. This trade represents a 24.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.7 %

EQIX opened at $825.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 96.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $898.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $908.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.14 and a 12-month high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,033.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $989.39.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

