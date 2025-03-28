18,352 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Purchased by NBZ Investment Advisors LLC

NBZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for approximately 0.4% of NBZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 499.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 140,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 116,938 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 51,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $704,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.7% in the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $948,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of PJUL opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $861.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.03. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $42.27.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

