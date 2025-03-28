1,750 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB) Purchased by Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth about $809,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GFEB opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $330.28 million, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.49. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $38.16.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (GFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral GFEB was launched on Feb 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

