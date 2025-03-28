1,537 Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TKO Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TKO. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO opened at $151.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.20 and a 200-day moving average of $139.06. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $179.09.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 7,600.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $4,494,672.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,713.38. This represents a 30.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 5,419 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $769,172.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,870.30. This represents a 43.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,921,383 shares of company stock worth $304,417,051 and have sold 71,457 shares worth $10,153,456. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.