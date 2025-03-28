13,365 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after buying an additional 944,709 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 45.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Unity Software by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Unity Software news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 236,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $5,653,181.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,161,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,630,471.28. This trade represents a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $29,781.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,963,224.37. The trade was a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 865,236 shares of company stock valued at $20,849,425. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Unity Software from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Unity Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $21.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

