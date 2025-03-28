13,122 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Coupang by 11,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Price Performance

NYSE CPNG opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPNG. Mizuho upped their target price on Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on shares of Coupang and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $5,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,719,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,286,034.03. This trade represents a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,801.88. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,234 shares of company stock worth $6,069,015 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

