11,729 Shares in Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARQ. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARQ by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ARQ by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 64,595 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in ARQ by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 149,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 83,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARQ by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ARQ from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARQ

In other ARQ news, CTO Joseph M. Wong sold 6,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $30,869.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 354,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,417.20. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 20,588 shares of company stock valued at $96,352 in the last 90 days. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARQ Price Performance

NASDAQ ARQ opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $181.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. Arq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $8.26.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.34 million. ARQ had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arq, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARQ Profile

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Further Reading

