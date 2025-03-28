1,086 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Bought by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IVOG opened at $105.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.61 and a 1 year high of $124.73.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

