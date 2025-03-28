10,615 Shares in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAL. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 52.3% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 2,696,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,882,000 after acquiring an additional 925,904 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Southern California Bancorp by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,412,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,281 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Southern California Bancorp by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 517,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 105.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 278,874 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 113.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 162,381 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Southern California Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAL opened at $14.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $474.76 million, a P/E ratio of 77.69 and a beta of 1.13. Southern California Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Southern California Bancorp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

