Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Director Acquires $296,772.12 in Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 22,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $296,772.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,157,802 shares in the company, valued at $224,424,050.16. This trade represents a 0.13 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 21st, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 31,033 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $396,601.74.
- On Wednesday, March 19th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 58,306 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $736,987.84.
- On Monday, March 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 56,277 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $688,267.71.
- On Thursday, March 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 468,356 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $5,845,082.88.
- On Tuesday, March 11th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 320,690 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,684,728.10.
- On Friday, January 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 19,748 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.87 per share, with a total value of $273,904.76.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 39,029 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $546,796.29.
- On Monday, January 13th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 74,125 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $992,533.75.
- On Friday, January 10th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 204,098 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,679,806.74.
- On Wednesday, January 8th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 21,021 shares of Zymeworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $295,765.47.
Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $859.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.13.
ZYME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital began coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.
