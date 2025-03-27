Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $80,457,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 63.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,441,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,777 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,619,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,161,000 after purchasing an additional 868,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,077,000 after purchasing an additional 329,563 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,947,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ZWS opened at $34.01 on Thursday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.86.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Research analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.13%.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $297,593.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,272.70. The trade was a 12.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $299,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,094,718.40. This represents a 37.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

