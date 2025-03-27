Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Zura Bio stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 18,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,714. Zura Bio has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Zura Bio from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zura Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zura Bio stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Zura Bio worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

