Zions Bancorporation N.A. Takes $863,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.88. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

