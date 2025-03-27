Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 55 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,883.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,831.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1,989.83. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,105.65 and a 1-year high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,088.15.

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

