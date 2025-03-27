Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 1,272 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,392,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,355,000 after purchasing an additional 524,695 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after buying an additional 114,295 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 838.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 558,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,231,000 after buying an additional 499,269 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 230,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.12 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $96.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

