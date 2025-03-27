Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 1,013 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 776.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,122. The trade was a 53.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,517.60. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,334 shares of company stock worth $1,383,709. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $211.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

