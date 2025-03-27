Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $260.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.00 and a 1 year high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

