Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,784,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,997,000 after buying an additional 270,102 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,393,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,266 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Cameco by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,478,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,386,000 after purchasing an additional 410,711 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after purchasing an additional 159,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cameco by 9.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,175,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,968,000 after buying an additional 187,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Glj Research increased their target price on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.64.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE:CCJ opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 154.41 and a beta of 1.04. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.