Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $3,093,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $169,204.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,862.41. The trade was a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ALNY stock opened at $269.21 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $304.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of -124.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.