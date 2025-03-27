Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 221.2% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 2,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,043,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,261,000 after purchasing an additional 143,284 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 201,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,725,000 after purchasing an additional 47,527 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 53.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Synopsys by 199.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $449.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.73 and a 1 year high of $624.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $488.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $22,794,835 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.58.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

