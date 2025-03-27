Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX) Announces Earnings Results

Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Zicix Stock Down 28.6 %

Shares of ZICX stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Zicix has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

About Zicix

Zicix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Texas Mobile Health, Inc, provides diagnostic medical imaging services in Houston, Texas. It offers cardiac diagnostic services, including echocardiogram, stress testing, carotid ultrasound, and halter and event monitoring services; medical services, such as general medical care, medical care for home health patients, general and immigration physicals, weight reduction, cold laser pain relief treatment, physical therapy, and anti-aging treatment; and MRI, CT, and X-Ray services.

