Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Posts Earnings Results

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%.
Zhihu Trading Up 1.7 %
Zhihu stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. Zhihu has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zhihu from $5.40 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th.
About Zhihu
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.
