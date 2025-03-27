Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Posts Earnings Results

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%.

Zhihu Trading Up 1.7 %

Zhihu stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. Zhihu has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $6.32.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zhihu from $5.40 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

About Zhihu

(Get Free Report)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.