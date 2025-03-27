Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $26.90 million for the quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

ZNTL traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 1,010,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,523. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $127.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.24.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jan Skvarka bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,551 shares in the company, valued at $257,227.72. The trade was a 67.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingmar Bruns purchased 20,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,514.12. The trade was a 120.27 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

